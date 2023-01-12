Schools relax strict uniform rules to prevent children from cold in Punjab

LAHORE – All educational institutions in Punjab reopened earlier this week after winter break, and students are attending classes amid bone-chilling weather.

Amid the extreme cold, the provincial government has directed all schools to relax uniform rules as a preventive measure to prevent children.

In a notification, the School Education Department (SED) directed all state-run and private schools in the province to relax uniform rules, allowing students to wear casual warm clothes.

Students can wear any warm wear, including a sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, and socks, in January and February, it said, as citizens of Lahore and other cities shiver amid the recent cold wave.

The provincial authorities relaxed the strict dress code, after the federal government issued a notification, allowing students to wear sweaters or jackets of any color in addition to the uniform.

The relaxation was made as parents are not being able to buy additional warm clothes amid unprecedented inflation while the weather turned chilly after recent downpour in parts of the country.