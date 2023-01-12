PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on UAE visit to advance investment ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The prime minister visited the Middle Eastern nation at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.
In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that during the visit, the premier will meet UAE president, Prime Minister with focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two sides, besides creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the Gulf nation.
During his scheduled meeting, PM Shehbaz will discuss a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs for the United Arab Emirates on two day official visit.#PMShehbazinUAE pic.twitter.com/2o6hchGlPf— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) January 12, 2023
The PML-N leader will also interact with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.
MoFA statement said “Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage; deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity and identity of views on several regional and global issues…Regular high-level exchanges and visits are a key feature of this relationship”.
Prime Minister is visiting the UAE for the third time since assuming his charge last year.
Reports in local media also claimed that PM will request UAE to rollover the maturing $2 billion debt, besides offering a proposal of stakes in listed government companies.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.