BringBackAhmedShahzad trends as Babar Azam's leadership under fire after World Cup exit

LAHORE – The devastating T20 World Cup campaign of Pakistan cricket team sparked massive criticism, and now cricket fans are rallying behind #BringBackAhmedShahzad amid calls for captaincy change.

Cricket fans and social media users are fiery as Pakistan exits T20 World Cup 2024 in group stage, with many questioning Babar Azam and his plan for key ICC event.

Green Shirts are bearing the brunt over disastrous performances and controversies regarding internal groupings within the squad. Amid the chaos, cricket fans are rallying behind hashtag #BringBackAhmedShahzad, pushing for new team leadership.

Babar XI remains in debate due to consistent poor performances and other underlying issues for quite some time. As criticism mounts on the entire team, hashtags like #BringBackAhmedShahzad are trending on social media platform X, with hundreds of posts calling for a leadership overhaul.

Journalists and social media users have even alleged that Babar Azam accepted luxury gifts in exchange for underperforming in the T20 World Cup, further fueling calls for his removal from the captaincy.

Flamboyant batsman Ahmed Shahzad is gaining support for his leadership qualities and is being considered a preferable option for the captaincy role.