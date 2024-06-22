Sanaullah Mastikhel's NA membership suspended over use of 'foul language'

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Saturday suspended the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council MNA Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel over use of foul language on the floor of the house.

According to reports, women from the Treasury benches staged a protest against the Opposition member's behaviour during the budget session. Due to the protest, the deputy speaker was forced to postpone the session temporarily.

In addition to suspension of Mastikhel's membership for the current session, the deputy speaker struck off his remarks from the record.

After ruling on Mastikhel's suspension, the deputy speaker resumed the National Assembly session.