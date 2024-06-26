TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in Pakistan

QUETTA - At least two high-ranking commanders of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Nasrullah, also known as 'Maulvi Mansoor', and Idris, alias 'Irshad' have been arrested.
The notorious militants were nabbed by armed forces as Islamabad intensifies its campaign against terrorism.
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau held a press conference on Wednesday and announced capturing hardcore militants after prolonged efforts.
The minister mentioned dismantling major terrorist network, and added that these terrorists were apprehended after the challenging operations.
The development comes as Pakistani government approved a new counterterrorism operation Azm-e-Istehkam to address militancy and extremism.
The new hyped operation aims to bolster ongoing efforts, particularly in KP and Balochistan, the country's two regions neighboring Afghanistan.
Opposition parties, PTI and JUI-F also called for more parliamentary involvement to understand its scope and implications. The government clarified that Azm-e-Istehkam is not a large-scale operation like past campaigns but a comprehensive approach to strengthening security and the revised National Action Plan against terrorism.
The announcement signals Pakistan's commitment to improving security and may also aim to reassure international partners, particularly China, amid rising militant attacks. The government seeks unity and transparency as it embarks on this effort.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
