TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in Pakistan

QUETTA - At least two high-ranking commanders of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Nasrullah, also known as 'Maulvi Mansoor', and Idris, alias 'Irshad' have been arrested.

The notorious militants were nabbed by armed forces as Islamabad intensifies its campaign against terrorism.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau held a press conference on Wednesday and announced capturing hardcore militants after prolonged efforts.

The minister mentioned dismantling major terrorist network, and added that these terrorists were apprehended after the challenging operations.

The development comes as Pakistani government approved a new counterterrorism operation Azm-e-Istehkam to address militancy and extremism.

The new hyped operation aims to bolster ongoing efforts, particularly in KP and Balochistan, the country's two regions neighboring Afghanistan.

Opposition parties, PTI and JUI-F also called for more parliamentary involvement to understand its scope and implications. The government clarified that Azm-e-Istehkam is not a large-scale operation like past campaigns but a comprehensive approach to strengthening security and the revised National Action Plan against terrorism.

The announcement signals Pakistan's commitment to improving security and may also aim to reassure international partners, particularly China, amid rising militant attacks. The government seeks unity and transparency as it embarks on this effort.