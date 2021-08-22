Pakistan introduces new system for verification of national identity cards
09:01 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan introduces new system for verification of national identity cards
ISLAMABAD — The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken another step to strengthen its identification and verification system.

This time, NADRA has launched a new system of verification and renewal for computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

According to a NADRA official, the new system can verify or identify registration of irrelevant persons in the family system.

With the new initiative, the official said, a drive has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. He said that new technology will be used to identify fake identity cards through artificial intelligence and the registration will be cancelled immediately.

With the introduction of the new system, Pakistani citizens will be able to get details and verification of family members by sending an SMS from their registered phone number to 8009.

The official said that Pakistanis can get the required details by sending their CNIC number and date of issuance to 8009.

In reply, all details of the family tree will be provided. There is also an option to make corrections in the details. He said that citizens can register their mobile numbers at any NADRA centre.

