Fasting hours in Pakistan and around the world in Ramadan 2026

DUBAI – Ramadan 2026 has commenced in Pakistan today (Thursday), while some countries have already observed the first “Roza” on Wednesday.

The duration of the fast varies based on location and weather conditions, but this year, Ramadan is expected to be relatively manageable.

According to astronomical estimates, fasting hours at the start of the holy month will generally range between 12 and 13 hours in most Arab countries and parts of Asia.

As Ramadan falls towards the end of winter and the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere, the fasting hours will gradually increase throughout the month. This means that the last days of Ramadan will be slightly longer than the first few days.

In most parts of the northern hemisphere, including Europe and North America, Muslims will begin fasting for about 12 to 13 hours, with areas at higher latitudes experiencing longer fasts of 14 to 16 hours, such as in the UK, Germany, and parts of Scandinavia.

In the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the average fasting duration will be around 12 to 13 hours. In Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, fasting hours are expected to range from 12.5 to 14 hours.

Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Malaysia, will see fasting times of approximately 12 to 13 hours, while in the southern hemisphere, such as in Australia, South Africa, Chile, and Argentina, fasting hours may last from 13 to 15 hours at the beginning of the holy month.