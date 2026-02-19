Frustrated Customer takes JazzCash to consumer court over non-activated ‘Mobile Package’

ISLAMABAD – A mobile company now faces legal fire after a customer marched into Consumer Court East, alleging gross misconduct and financial loss by mobile app service.

According to the petitioner, the complainant purchased weekly mobile package through JazzCash app and was immediately charged Rs823, but no package was ever activated on his mobile number. This left him cut off from communication at critical time and, he says, resulted in severe financial loss and disruption to his clients.

Despite repeatedly contacting company’s regional office and sending legal notice, the consumer claims he received no meaningful response or resolution, forcing him to take the matter directly to court.

In unprecedented move, the petitioner is now demanding Rs2million in damages, alleging not only financial loss but also damage to his trust in digital services and concerns over the security of his digital account.

Consumer Court, after an initial hearing, now issued an official notice to company to respond with a written explanation, thrusting the case into a high-profile consumer rights battle.

This development comes amid growing online complaints from users nationwide about unexplained deductions, failed activations, and poor customer support linked to the fintech platform, issues that have sparked resentment and calls for greater accountability.