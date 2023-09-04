Two Pakistan Navy officers among 3 martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

KARACHI – Three Pakistan Navy officials were martyred after their helicopter crashed during training in Gwadar.

The Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopter has crashed at PNS Akram base in Gwadar, an official statement said, adding that the tragedy resulted in 3 crew members embraced martyrdom. The incident occurred due to a technical fault.

The martyred official identified as Lt Cdr Jawad, Lt Cdr Hamza, and LUWT Hasnain.

The Pakistan Navy said it has launched an investigation into the incident.