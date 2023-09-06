Pakistan Air Force's ex-chief mugged in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Two security guards of former air chief marshal Tahir Rafique Butt sustained bullet wounds while resisting a robbery bid in the federal capital, it emerged Wednesday.

Reports said Butt, the 13th chief of air staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was strolling with his security guards in F-11/1 area when two unidentified armed approached and tried to snatch cash, mobile phone and other belonginess.

At that time, the security guards, identified as Kamran and Baber, rushed to save Butt. When the muggers saw them, they opened fired leaving the both injured.

The robbers later managed to escape from the scene.

As police received the information, a team reached the spot and shifted the injured guards to the hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear whether the former PAF officer was also injured in the incident.