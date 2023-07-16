Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in black latex catsuit

Nora Fatehi has cemented herself among Bollywood’s top-tier stars, with a large number of fans admiring her dance moves and impeccable acting skills.
The Roar star was propelled into international stardom as she featured in the anthem for FIFA World Cup 2022. The diva amassed millions of followers and is often seen interacting with her fans on multiple social media sites.
Being an avid social media user, Nora continues to share scintillating pictures of herself on social platforms, melting people’s hearts.
Clad in a glittery black catsuit, the Dilbar dancer exuded hotness in the dress made of latex fabric and boasts full sleeves. She completed her look with a stylish jacket crafted from leather, showcasing silver detailing on the sleeves.
As her latest snaps break the internet, fans showered the comments section with adorable emojis.
Nora rose to fame with her appearance in the music video Dilbar, and she remained part of several reality shows.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
