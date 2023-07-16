Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in black latex catsuit

Nora Fatehi has cemented herself among Bollywood’s top-tier stars, with a large number of fans admiring her dance moves and impeccable acting skills.

The Roar star was propelled into international stardom as she featured in the anthem for FIFA World Cup 2022. The diva amassed millions of followers and is often seen interacting with her fans on multiple social media sites.

Being an avid social media user, Nora continues to share scintillating pictures of herself on social platforms, melting people’s hearts.

Clad in a glittery black catsuit, the Dilbar dancer exuded hotness in the dress made of latex fabric and boasts full sleeves. She completed her look with a stylish jacket crafted from leather, showcasing silver detailing on the sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

As her latest snaps break the internet, fans showered the comments section with adorable emojis.

Nora rose to fame with her appearance in the music video Dilbar, and she remained part of several reality shows.