How to file income tax return yourself?

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced 30 September as last date for submission of income tax return and you can \submit your tax return online yourself.

But every one is curious about what details are needed before you sit down in front of the computer to file a tax return?, how to file wealth tax, how to file wealth related details and how are the expenses you have incurred or assets created during the year should be filed under income tax laws?

Well here are answers to all of your questions.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it easier for taxpayers to file income tax returns online.

What are the things required to file income tax return?

Tax expert Zeeshan Merchant says that if you are a salaried person, you should have salary certificate, bank profit details, profit from shares, if you have got dividend details, an estimate of expenses for the year, if these 4 things are there, then you can easily go to the FBR website or FBR's Tax Asan app and submit the income tax return in minutes.

Method of submission of income tax return

First of all go to the FBR website (https://www.fbr.gov.pk/), click on the Income Tax tab, go to the IRIS link and log in, there are various categories where you can easily submit tax returns.

On the web portal you can get an online challan and visit any nearby bank to deposit the tax due.

According to Zeeshan Merchant, anyone can file an income tax return in 4 to 5 minutes if they go to the FBR website with all the documents.

According to the law, the income tax return filer has to disclose his assets.