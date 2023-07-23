How to get your National Tax Number?

National Tax Number (NTN) entitles you to many benefits, here we will tell you how you can register yourself to NTN?

Whether you are a salaried person or you run a business, you can easily get yourself registered by visiting the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) portal.

Your National Identity Card number itself gets registered with FBR as your NTN after which you can easily file your income tax return.

How to register?

Go to the FBR website (https://www.fbr.gov.pk/) and click on the Income Tax tab and go to the IRIS link.

Once you land on the IRIS page, there you have to provide all the information, then FBR will register you and you will be able to file the Income Tax Return.