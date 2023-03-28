Gold price up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs205,600 on Tuesday a day after it lost some shine.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs857 to settle at Rs176,268.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price increased by $7 to close at $1957.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.