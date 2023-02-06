Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan warns of 'Jail Bharo' movement if govt delays elections in KP, Punjab

Web Desk 10:31 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Imran Khan warns of 'Jail Bharo' movement if govt delays elections in KP, Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday warned of launching the Jail Bharo movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not held within 90 days.

It has been 25 days since the dissolution of the provincial assemblies but no announcement has been made for elections in both provinces, he said in a video message while terming the delay in announcement of schedule as violation of the Constitution.  

He has asked his party workers to register themselves with the regional leadership so he could launch the movement across Pakistan in a bid to put pressure on the coalition government.  

The PTI chief said he would announce the date for the Jail Bharo movement that will help Pakistanis to achieve true freedom and democracy in the country. He said it would be a peaceful way to put pressure on the government. 

Saying the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved under the constitution, the PTI chief said the decision had been taken to save the country from instability. 

Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office through no-confidence vote in April 2022, lambasted the PDM government for not holding local council elections in Islamabad. 

Rana Sanaullah accuses Bajwa, Faiz for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan until November last year

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan join other politicians in mourning Pervez Musharraf’s death

10:14 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for inflation in Pakistan

06:40 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

05:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Rana Sanaullah accuses Bajwa, Faiz for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan until November last year

11:32 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

ECP issues schedule for by-elections on 31 National Assembly seats vacated by PTI

10:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Lahore court orders release of Imran Riaz Khan after dismissing hate speech case

05:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter factory to boost ...

11:22 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: