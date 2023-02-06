Imran Khan warns of 'Jail Bharo' movement if govt delays elections in KP, Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday warned of launching the Jail Bharo movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not held within 90 days.
It has been 25 days since the dissolution of the provincial assemblies but no announcement has been made for elections in both provinces, he said in a video message while terming the delay in announcement of schedule as violation of the Constitution.
He has asked his party workers to register themselves with the regional leadership so he could launch the movement across Pakistan in a bid to put pressure on the coalition government.
Chairman Imran Khan’s message regarding #جیل_بھرو_تحریک pic.twitter.com/wun8sjyyE4— MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) February 6, 2023
The PTI chief said he would announce the date for the Jail Bharo movement that will help Pakistanis to achieve true freedom and democracy in the country. He said it would be a peaceful way to put pressure on the government.
Saying the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved under the constitution, the PTI chief said the decision had been taken to save the country from instability.
Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office through no-confidence vote in April 2022, lambasted the PDM government for not holding local council elections in Islamabad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.
On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.
