Imran Khan warns of 'Jail Bharo' movement if govt delays elections in KP, Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday warned of launching the Jail Bharo movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not held within 90 days.

It has been 25 days since the dissolution of the provincial assemblies but no announcement has been made for elections in both provinces, he said in a video message while terming the delay in announcement of schedule as violation of the Constitution.

He has asked his party workers to register themselves with the regional leadership so he could launch the movement across Pakistan in a bid to put pressure on the coalition government.

The PTI chief said he would announce the date for the Jail Bharo movement that will help Pakistanis to achieve true freedom and democracy in the country. He said it would be a peaceful way to put pressure on the government.

Saying the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved under the constitution, the PTI chief said the decision had been taken to save the country from instability.

Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office through no-confidence vote in April 2022, lambasted the PDM government for not holding local council elections in Islamabad.