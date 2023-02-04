Search

Rana Sanaullah accuses Bajwa, Faiz for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan until November last year

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 4 Feb, 2023
Rana Sanaullah accuses Bajwa, Faiz for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan until November last year
Source: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (Facebook)

ISLAMABAD – As PTI leaders are up in arms against former military officials, the incumbent government members now named ex-COAS Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bjwa and former spy chief Faiz Hameed for facilitating’ ousted PM Imran Khan.

Speaking at a prime-time show on Geo News, Sanaullah, the sitting Interior Minister, named former top general Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for holding Imran Khan back until November last year.

Sanaullah mentioned that the former general aided Imran Khan, despite PML-N leaders in power, saying Imran Khan went bananas after being denied facilitation to launch a long march and seize the capital.

Reiterating Maryam Nawaz’s statement that their party's rule started after November 28 as PTI chief's facilitators were in power, the PML-N stalwart slammed the populist leader for destroying the institution.

Earlier, the deposed premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif blamed General (r) Bajwa and Faiz Hameed for the current mess. He also accused the former army chief of toppling his government and installing the Imran Khan-led ousted government.

Meanwhile, PML-N is not the only one bashing the former top general as PTI Chairman too held Gen (r) responsible for the current political and economic crises.

Here’s how Imran Khan responded when Gen (r) Bajwa 'called him a playboy'

