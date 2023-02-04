Rana Sanaullah accuses Bajwa, Faiz for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan until November last year

ISLAMABAD – As PTI leaders are up in arms against former military officials, the incumbent government members now named ex-COAS Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bjwa and former spy chief Faiz Hameed for facilitating’ ousted PM Imran Khan.

Speaking at a prime-time show on Geo News, Sanaullah, the sitting Interior Minister, named former top general Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for holding Imran Khan back until November last year.

Sanaullah mentioned that the former general aided Imran Khan, despite PML-N leaders in power, saying Imran Khan went bananas after being denied facilitation to launch a long march and seize the capital.

Reiterating Maryam Nawaz’s statement that their party's rule started after November 28 as PTI chief's facilitators were in power, the PML-N stalwart slammed the populist leader for destroying the institution.

Earlier, the deposed premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif blamed General (r) Bajwa and Faiz Hameed for the current mess. He also accused the former army chief of toppling his government and installing the Imran Khan-led ousted government.

Meanwhile, PML-N is not the only one bashing the former top general as PTI Chairman too held Gen (r) responsible for the current political and economic crises.