Qeemat Punjab launches home delivery service of fresh fruits, veggies

LAHORE – ‘Qeemat Punjab’, a commodities price checking and complaint registering mobile app developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has introduced “Home Delivery Service” feature to provide goods at regulated prices at citizen`s doorstep.

The fresh online free home delivery service is covering the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan. A total of 46 items including fruits and vegetables are listed in Fresh Online order form.

The app will help people who don’t have means of going out alone, wish to avoid tiresome traffic, or going through a busy market with multiple shopping bags.

To deliver Order users have to select the fresh online icon from Qeemat app, select tehsil and then select the items of their desire from the list and enter quantity. Total bill will appear on the top of the screen.

Necessary shipping details and pin location also need to be set from the map. Order will be placed with cash on delivery mode of payment.

User can see the status of the order in scheduled orders and also orders history.

Lahore being the major populated city amongst other, is providing the service in five Tehsils, including Tehsil Model Town, Tehsil Lahore City, Tehsil Lahore Cantt, Tehsil Shalimar, and Tehsil Raiwind.

To stop the profiteering by the shopkeepers, this citizen centric app, launched on 23rd April, 2019 has got tremendous response and so far been downloaded by more than 600 thousand users all across Punjab.

دیکھیے قیمت پنجاب ایپ کا استعمال اور زائد قیمت اور دکانداروں کے غلط رویے سے پائیں مکمل چھٹکارا!



ایپ ڈائون لوڈ کریں:

iOS: https://t.co/3whtsc7o69

Android: https://t.co/9vytnfr22C@azfarmanzoor @faisalyousaf786 @GOPunjabPK pic.twitter.com/cVkMhJGSwU — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) January 28, 2020

While out of 23,646 registered complaints, 23,516 have been resolved. Qeemat Punjab App can be downloaded from both Google Play store and Apple Store (IOS).