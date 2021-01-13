Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
Share
LAHORE – TikTok sensation Hareem Shah is all set to feature in a web series in the lead role.
The 36-year-old, who has remained a controversial figure in the South Asian country following her scandals with different popular people, will appear in ‘Raz’ soon.
View this post on Instagram
Written by Mansoor Saeed, produced by Farhan Gohar, and directed by Asad Ali Zaidi, the series will air on UrduFlix, an OTT platform that is likely to launch at the end of January.
Shah rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on Tik Tok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on Tik Tok by the Pakistani government.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, ... 10:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Fiza Hussain aka Hareem Shah has called the newly appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed her ...
- ATS officials deliberately killed Osama Satti, reveals judicial probe10:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan to host first World Virtual Scrabble Championship09:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre – Pakistan Army chief Bajwa meets families of Hazara ...09:38 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns as aide to PM Imran09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Saudi Arabia, EU slam Israel over illegal construction of colonies in ...08:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ali Zafar faces Rs500 million harassment lawsuit by Leena Ghani06:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul famed Turkish stars Bamsı Beyrek, Artuk Bey arrive in ...05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- 'TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN' – Ertuğrul's Celal Al pens a ...04:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021