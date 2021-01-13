Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns as aide to PM Imran

09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Wednesday resigned from the position over difference with PTI government's policies. 

The resignation comes hours after Prime Ministers Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his spokespersons. Chan has yet to announce reasons behind his decision. 

Nadeem Afzal Chan, who joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after quitting Pakistan People’s Party, had engaged in war of words with another PM’s spokesperson Shehbaz Gill last Sunday, a day after the premier visited bereaved families of Hazara community after Machh incident. 

Chan had expressed concerns over the government policy about victim families of Machh incident in which 11 coal miners, who belonged to Hazara community were killed. 

When Gill indirectly responded to its concerns, Chan openly expressed displeasure over the policies. 

On Tuesday, prime minister had clearly said that anyone, who disagrees with the government decision, may resign from the post. 

