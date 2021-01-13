Pakistan’s first ever -16℃ Open Water Swimming competition held in Hunza
GILGIT CITY – This month Pakistan’s first-ever -16 ℃ open water swimming competition was held in the beautiful valley of Hunza, in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Swimming competition in winters might not seem an appealing idea but this just happened in a small village of Moorkhun located in Gojal valley, also called Upper Hunza.
Around 50 swimmers from all over Gilgit-Baltistan took part in this open water swimming competition in freezing water, with the temperature outside dropping to minus 16 degrees Celsius.
The second season of the winter swimming competition is first of its kind in the South Asian country, that is ranked among top destination for tourism lovers.
