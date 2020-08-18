Punjab bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th of Muharram
LAHORE - The Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for Muharram 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order in the province, said a notification issued on Tuesday.
The decision was held under the chair Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting was also reviewed the law and order situation during Muharram, starting from August 21.
The ban, however, would not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement personnel in uniform as well as employees of essential services, the report added.
In addition to pillion riding, the provincial government has also banned objectionable/provocative wall chalking, banners, posters, and speeches for 10 days starting from first of Muharram under Section 144 of CrPC.
