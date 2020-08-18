Punjab bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th of Muharram
Web Desk
06:02 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Punjab bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th of Muharram
Share

LAHORE - The Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for Muharram 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order in the province, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

The decision was held under the chair Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting was also reviewed the law and order situation during Muharram, starting from August 21.

The ban, however, would not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement personnel in uniform as well as employees of essential services, the report added.

In addition to pillion riding, the provincial government has also banned objectionable/provocative wall chalking, banners, posters, and speeches for 10 days starting from first of Muharram under Section 144 of CrPC.

More From This Category
Pakistan cannot accept Israel, says PM Imran
11:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Senate passes two other bills related to FATF
11:11 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Two more pilots approach LHC against licenses' ...
10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Pakistani-American astrophysicist named Dean of ...
10:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
FM Qureshi highlights govt’s achievements on ...
07:40 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Shah Mahmood Qureshi 'slaps' Azam Khan after ...
07:05 PM | 18 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acclaimed Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal passes away at 72
06:31 PM | 18 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr