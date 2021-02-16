Woman held for supplying drugs via school bags of two minor sons in Lahore
Web Desk
09:20 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Police on Monday arrested a woman along with a rickshaw driver while smuggling drugs via school bags of the sons.

The police said the two minors were students of grade one and four, and their mother used the schoolbags to peddle around 9 kilograms of drugs.

Police added that the woman, Shamim, was a notorious drug peddler and part of the local drug racket.

In another incident in Multan, police have unearthed a distillery and nabbed four bootleggers during separate raids.

The police launched a crackdown on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, and have unearthed the distillery.

Police have recovered 300 liters of liquor and around 1.5 kilograms of hemp from their possession.

