Pakistan

Police disclose motive for murder after 3 children's bodies found in trunk in Khairpur

Web Desk
10:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Three children's bodies found in trunk in Khairpur
Source: File photo

Police have registered a case against the suspected murderers of three children whose bodies were found in a trunk in a house in Khairpur earlier this week.

Bodies of three children were found in a trunk in a house in the Goth Vadda Samang of Khairpur four days ago. Now the B Section Police Station has registered a case against the suspect on the application of the father of five-year-old Madad Ali Sheikh and four-year-old Mehnaz Sheikh and uncle of six-year-old Arif Sheikh. The complainants have got the case registered against four close relatives, including a woman.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), enmity is the reason for the murder of the three children.

B Section Police Station SHO Anwar Ali Abro said the suspects named in the FIR has fled and now the police are conducting raids to arrest them. He said the suspects would be arrested soon. He said the initial medical report shows that there were torture marks on the body of one of the children. He said that children were bleeding from their mouths due to suffocation in the trunk. He said that further investigation would be done and action would be taken after the final medical examination report comes in.

Parents of the three victim children had gone to collect money from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) when the incident occurred. On their return, they found the children missing and started a frantic search.

Khairpur SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh visited the crime scene and heard the family’s version of the incident. Father of two children, Nawaz Shaikh, told the police he suspected the children were murdered by someone. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

