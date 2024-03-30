US 'agrees' to send more bombs and warplanes to Israel

WASHINGTON – Recent reports indicate that the US has greenlit the transfer of a substantial amount of munitions and fighter aircraft to Israel, according to two reliable sources acquainted with the matter.

This development comes even as Washington voices concerns publicly about a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah.

The newly approved arms shipments encompass over 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, as per sources corroborating a report by the Washington Post. The United States allocates $3.8 billion annually in military aid to Israel, its longstanding ally.

This move arrives amidst heightened international censure directed at Israel for its ongoing aerial bombardments and ground incursions in Gaza. Some members of President Joe Biden's party have urged him to reconsider US military assistance to Israel.

Although the United States has expedited the dispatch of air defenses and weaponry to Israel, certain Democrats and Arab American organizations have denounced the Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel, arguing that it fosters a climate of impunity.

In acknowledgment of the grievances expressed by many Arab Americans regarding the Gaza conflict and US backing of Israel, President Biden stated on Friday that he is cognizant of the distress. Nevertheless, he has pledged to maintain unwavering support for Israel, despite a visible strain in relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House declined to comment on the arms transfers, and the Israeli embassy in Washington has not issued an immediate response.

The decision to transfer weapons comes subsequent to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Washington this week, during which he held discussions with US counterparts regarding Israel's defense requirements. In remarks to the press on Tuesday, Gallant emphasized the significance of US-Israeli ties for his country's security and underscored the necessity of upholding Israel's military superiority in the region, particularly in terms of its air capabilities.