Ali Zafar shares love-filled photos with wife Ayesha Fazli from UK

LAHORE – Celebrated singer Ali Zafar is currently spending some quality time with wife Ayesha Fazli in London, United Kingdom.

The Jhoom singer has updated the fans about his vacations on social media platform, Instagram, where he shared some photos with his wife.

Both can be seen enjoying the time together on London streets as they look awesome in casual dressing.

Fans have showed praise on the couple with one of them saying: “You are the most Beautiful couple in the Asian Subcontinent”.

The post has garnered over 150k likes in few hours of sharing the photos by Ali Zafar.