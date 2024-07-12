Former selector Bilal Afzal joins PCB as chairman's advisor

Former selector Bilal Afzal has been appointed as the Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In addition to his advisory role, Bilal Afzal has also been included as a non-voting member of both the senior and junior selection committees.
The decision to appoint Afzal comes in the wake of recent changes within the PCB's selection committees. Just a few days ago, Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz were dismissed due to poor performance in the T20 World Cup, leading to a reduction in the number of selection committee members.
The newly formed selection committee now comprises Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, the team captain, and the head coach. These members will be responsible for selecting both senior and junior teams. The PCB has updated its website to reflect the new selection committee members, which now includes four voting and five non-voting members.
The senior and junior team selection will be handled by the voting members, which include the team captain, head coach, former Test cricketers Muhammad Yousuf, and Asad Shafiq.
The non-voting members include assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Advisor to the Chairman Bilal Afzal, manager analyst Hassan Cheema, Director High Performance Nadeem Khan, and Director International Usman Wahla.
The women's selection committee will comprise Asad Shafiq, Batool Fatima, the team captain, and the coach. This committee's first task will be to select players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.
The PCB's restructuring aims to enhance the selection process by incorporating a mix of experienced cricketers and analysts, ensuring a robust framework for team selection at both senior and junior levels.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
