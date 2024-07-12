Search

Former selector Bilal Afzal joins PCB as chairman's advisor

06:34 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
Former selector Bilal Afzal has been appointed as the Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In addition to his advisory role, Bilal Afzal has also been included as a non-voting member of both the senior and junior selection committees.

The decision to appoint Afzal comes in the wake of recent changes within the PCB's selection committees. Just a few days ago, Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz were dismissed due to poor performance in the T20 World Cup, leading to a reduction in the number of selection committee members.

The newly formed selection committee now comprises Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, the team captain, and the head coach. These members will be responsible for selecting both senior and junior teams. The PCB has updated its website to reflect the new selection committee members, which now includes four voting and five non-voting members.

The senior and junior team selection will be handled by the voting members, which include the team captain, head coach, former Test cricketers Muhammad Yousuf, and Asad Shafiq.

The non-voting members include assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Advisor to the Chairman Bilal Afzal, manager analyst Hassan Cheema, Director High Performance Nadeem Khan, and Director International Usman Wahla.

The women's selection committee will comprise Asad Shafiq, Batool Fatima, the team captain, and the coach. This committee's first task will be to select players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The PCB's restructuring aims to enhance the selection process by incorporating a mix of experienced cricketers and analysts, ensuring a robust framework for team selection at both senior and junior levels.

