Yasir Hussain sparks controversy for insensitive comment about Titanic sub tragedy

Maheen Khawaja 07:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Source: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented Pakistani host, actor and director who gained fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and his notable project Lahore Say Aagay.

Having earned accolades on both domestic and international platforms, the Aik Thi Laila star has firmly established himself as a formidable presence in the entertainment industry. Garnering a massive following that transcends borders, his career has experienced remarkable growth, with his exceptional talent being adored and appreciated by millions.

However, Yasir's presence on social media has been marked by controversy in the past. He has engaged in several heated exchanges and made contentious comments, resulting in being called out numerous times. As a result, he has since adopted a more subdued approach on Instagram, choosing to keep a low profile.

Unfortunately, Yasir's recent comments regarding the victims of the Titan submersible tragedy have received strong backlash. The Titan submersible was a vessel that took five individuals to explore the wreckage of the Titanic at the ocean's depths. Tragically, the submersible experienced a catastrophic event, resulting in the loss of all five lives, including Pakistani businessman Shehzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, thereby inflicting a great tragedy upon their family.

Yasir took to Instagram to share his perspective on the situation, expressing a "request" to his wife, Iqra Aziz, asking her not to encourage him to participate in adventurous activities like bungee jumping, citing the fate of the victims of the Titan submersible incident.

However, he faced backlash from fans who deemed his comment to be insensitive and devoid of empathy.

On the work front, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.  

Pakistani celebs offer condolences to Dawood Family after Titanic sub tragedy

The writer is a staff member.

