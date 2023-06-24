Search

Pakistani celebs offer condolences to Dawood Family after Titanic sub tragedy

Maheen Khawaja 05:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

In a tragic and heart-wrenching turn of events, the world is left in mourning as two members of the esteemed Dawood Family met an untimely fate during their ill-fated expedition aboard the now-infamous Titan submersible. Shahzada Dawood, a British businessman hailing from one of Pakistan's most affluent families, and his beloved son, Suleman, were among the five passengers tragically confirmed dead by the US Coast Guard.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves across the world, creating an irreplaceable void that resonates with grief. Not only has it deeply impacted the Dawood Family and their loved ones, but it has also touched the lives of people on a global scale. The news has reached the hearts of Pakistani celebrities, prompting them to express their condolences. Notable figures like Saba Qamar, Mawra Hocane, Ahmed Ali Butt, PR maven Frieha Altaf, and Yasir Hussain have all voiced their sentiments regarding this profound loss.

Saba, taking to her Instagram Stories, shares her empathy and states, "During this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family."

Mawra expressed her grief and questioned the growing insensitivity among humans. She laments the heart-wrenching content she witnesses online and calls for compassion. She extends her deepest condolences to all those affected by both catastrophic incidents, while also acknowledging another tragedy where numerous Pakistanis lost their lives in a boat wreck off the coast of Greece.

Frieha paid tribute to the Dawood family, recognizing their exceptional contributions to education and entrepreneurship in Pakistan. She encourages others to visit the science museum in Karachi, which stands as a testament to their endeavours. Ahmed, too, shares an excerpt of the news on his Instagram Story, penning a brief message of sympathy and blessings for the departed souls.

In contrast to the others, Hussain offered a cautionary message to his wife, Iqra Aziz, in response to the tragedy. Through an Instagram Story, he urges her to refrain from pushing him into adventurous activities like skydiving and bungee jumping, seemingly taking the incident as a lesson and a reminder of the importance of safety.

The impact of the Titan submersible tragedy has been profound, leaving the world in a state of shock and sorrow. The devastating consequences of ill-fated decisions leading to this horrifying fate have become apparent, urging us to reflect upon the departed and offer prayers for their souls.

Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?

Shahzada Dawood was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a man driven by curiosity and a profound passion for exploring the marvels of the natural world.

Shahzada's unwavering dedication to scientific inquiry led him to collaborate with the SETI Institute, a renowned organization devoted to unravelling the mysteries of extraterrestrial life. Additionally, his philanthropic efforts through the Dawood Foundation and his involvement with charities established by King Charles III exemplify his commitment to creating positive change on a global scale.

Residing in Surbiton, southwest London, Shahzada was a devoted husband to Christine and a loving father to Alina, his surviving child. Together, they embarked on a family trip to Canada before Shahzada and Suleman ventured on their dive with the Titan submersible. The news of their untimely demise has shattered their loved ones and communities, leaving them grappling with profound grief and loss.

Suleman, an aspiring student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, possessed immense potential and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

FO offers condolences to Dawood family after Titanic sub tragedy

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

