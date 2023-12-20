Search

Pakistan

BNA commander Sarfaraz Bangulzai with his 72 companions surrender to Pakistani security forces

Web Desk
09:46 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
BNA commander Sarfaraz Bangulzai with his 72 companions surrender to Pakistani security forces
Source: Twitter

QUETTA – In a major development towards restoration of peace in Balochistan, Commander of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) Sarfaraz Bangulzai, alias Murid Baloch, along with his 72 companions on Wednesday surrendered to the State and joined the national mainstream.

They made the announcement during a press conference here at the Sikandar Jamali Auditorium, Civil Secretariat.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Captain (R) Zubair Ahmed Jamali, and Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

“We have decided to leave the path of violence and join the national mainstream to play a constructive role in the development of the province and the country,” Bangulzai said.

“I was working in the Food Department in Balochistan, had a house and a car, and was living a comfortable life, but detracted by anti-peace elements in 2009,” he added.

Bangulzai admitted that he had committed heinous crimes “in the name of nationalism”. However, he realized that the so-called insurgent leaders were anti-peace and enemies of the country as they themselves were enjoying luxurious lives abroad.

It may be mentioned that Sarfaraz Bangulzai took over the reins of BNA after its Commander Gulzar Shambay was arrested, who later joined the national mainstream due to the positive response from the state institutions.

Shambay remained deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018, but on the creation of Baloch Raaji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS) he founded a new lethal militant outfit – Baloch National Army.

For being well-connected to the hostile intelligence agencies of enemy countries, including India, Shambay remained operational head of BRAS and thus was the main character behind violence and unrest in the province.

His arrest was a serious blow for the militant groups, especially the BNA and it encouraged others, including his second-in command Sarfraz Bangulzai to surrender before the State.

Bangulzai told the news conference that Indian’s intelligence agencies were responsible for the unrest in Balochistan.

“India is behind all sabotage activities and every act of terror in the province,” he said, urging the youth to shun violence and join the peace process for the development and prosperity of the country in general and Balochistan in particular.

He regretted for being involved in terror acts on the pretext of so-called of nationalism. However, he had a change of heart when he observed the luxurious lifestyles of self-proclaimed nationalist leaders.

He said that during the last 20 years, the so-called nationalist outfits killed thousands of innocent Baloch people. He had some disagreement with the leadership on certain issues, particularly terror acts, and thus was sidelined, he added.

Bangulzai deplored that women were being used as a weapon in the so- called rights movements, which was totally against the Baloch traditions.

He appealed to the State to welcome the disgruntled Baloch people who wanted to quit violence and join the national mainstream .

It may be recalled that Sarfaraz Bangulzai was a junior clerk in the Food Department. He remained President of All Balochistan Clerks Association Quetta Division in 2007 and Chairman of All Balochistan Clerks Association in 2008.

Earlier, Minister Jan Achakzai called for the inclusion of disgruntled Baloch individuals in the national mainstream.

BNA founder apprehended in intelligence operation: ISPR

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:31 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pakistani students

09:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in prison in Italy for honor ...

10:10 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief, head of US Central Command discuss regional ...

10:45 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistani volunteer network wins Commonwealth Innovation Award 2023

01:21 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Folk singer Malkoo responds to his arrest claims for performing song ...

10:34 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Four security personnel martyred in two terror attacks in KP

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Cracker blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’ Lahore residence leaves two cops injured

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: