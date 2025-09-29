Islamabad excise to cancel registration of vehicles over unpaid taxes

ISLAMABAD – The Excise and Taxation Department in federal capital has announced that it will cancel the registration of all vehicles with outstanding taxes by October 10 if dues are not cleared.

The department said red notices were issued to vehicle owners with unpaid taxes as of June 30, 2025, and their registrations have already been suspended. If the dues are not settled by the deadline, the registrations will be permanently cancelled.

The department stated that registration can only be reinstated after full payment of pending dues and heavy penalties. To facilitate taxpayers, special counters have been set up for assistance.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Traffic Police will begin strict enforcement of driving license regulations starting October 8. Those found driving without a valid license will face arrest, legal action, and vehicle impoundment.

The crackdown will apply equally to both private and government drivers, following directives issued by Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, who emphasized full compliance by law enforcement officers.