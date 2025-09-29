Class 2 student hung upside down after being assaulted for not doing homework

PANIPAT – A shocking case of child abuse has been reported from Sirjan Public School in Panipat, where a Class 2 student was reportedly beaten severely for not completing his homework.

The school principal, Rina, allegedly called the school driver to punish the child. The accused reportedly took the student to an upstairs room, suspended him upside down from a window using ropes, and physically assaulted him. Disturbingly, a video of the incident was uploaded to social media, which alerted the child’s parents.

The child’s parents later approached the school, only to find the driver absent. The parents then filed a complaint at the Model Town police station. Authorities registered a case against the driver under Sections 115, 127(2), 351(2) BNS, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The principal has also been named after a video surfaced showing her slapping a student. The principal, however, claimed the punishment was in response to the child allegedly misbehaving with two sisters.

Model Town SHO confirmed that the driver has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have assured strict action against anyone found guilty.

This incident caused concerns about safety and discipline practices in private schools, prompting calls for stricter monitoring and accountability.