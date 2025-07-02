Profit Rates reduced on Special Savings, Islamic Accounts, and Bahbood Certificates

KARACHI – Shuhda, Pensioners, and Bahbood Accounts witnessed a 24bps cut in returns as National Savings Schemes made new changes with the start of new Fiscal Year.

National Savings announced downward revision in profit rates of various National Savings Schemes (NSS), with the new rates taking effect from June 27, 2025. This adjustment follows a routine review of returns and comes amid shifting economic conditions.

Profit rate for Saving Account (SA) remains unchanged at 9.50%. Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) will now offer a return of 11.76%, down by 15 basis points from the previous 11.91%.

Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) rate has been cut by 24 basis points, bringing it to 13.20% from 13.44%. 24 basis points cut has been applied to the Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and the Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA), both now offering 13.20%.

Regular Income Certificates (RIC) have seen a more significant reduction of 36 basis points, lowering the return from 11.52% to 11.16%.Special Savings Certificate (SSC) rate has been reduced by 30 basis points to 10.60%. Returns on Serwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) and the Serwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) have both dropped by 59 basis points, now standing at 9.75% each.

These revised rates reflect the government’s efforts to realign returns on saving schemes with the prevailing interest rate environment and economic outlook.

Financial analysts suggest that while the move may impact income-focused investors, especially retirees, it is part of broader fiscal adjustments aimed at stabilizing public finances.