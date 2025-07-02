Urban Flooding likely as Heavy Rains forecast for Islamabad and Lahore in early July

Monsoon to intensify in Lahore, and Islamabad from July 5 as Met Office issued Urban Flood Alert for parts of Pakistan.

In latest advisory, Meteorological Office issued weather alert for major urban centers, including Lahore and Islamabad, forecasting heavy monsoon rains over the next several days. Starting July 5, the twin cities and surrounding regions are expected to experience continuous rainfall, with intensification from the evening or night of July 5 as monsoon currents strengthen and a westerly wave moves in on July 6.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and other areas of northern and central Punjab from July 5 to July 10, with intermittent breaks. These downpours may cause urban flooding, particularly in low-lying parts of Lahore and Islamabad.

City administrations in both Lahore and Islamabad have been advised to take precautionary measures. The expected rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems, especially between July 6 and 8, raising the risk of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and power outages in densely populated neighborhoods.

In addition to flooding, gusty winds and lightning strikes during thunderstorms could pose risks to vulnerable structures, including mud houses, roadside billboards, power poles, and parked vehicles.

With Murree and Galliyat also included in the warning zone, tourists heading toward the hills are advised to postpone their plans. Landslides and road blockages may occur during periods of intense rain.

Farmers in the Punjab region are also encouraged to schedule fieldwork in line with the weather forecast to avoid crop damage or delays in harvesting and sowing.

Authorities have placed emergency services on alert and are monitoring the situation closely. Citizens are encouraged to follow updates from the PMD and local administrations.