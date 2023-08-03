Applications for admission to intermediate programs begin via Online College Admission System

LAHORE – Online applications for admission to Intermediate programs in more than 750 public colleges of Punjab have opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The aspiring candidates from Punjab only need to enter their Matriculation Roll Number, BISE and Year of passing to apply for Intermediate-level admissions. The application processing fee is Rs. 25 that can be paid at any branch of the Bank of Punjab without having to visit the college or buy a prospectus.

OCAS facilitates the students with online submission of their admission forms instead of physically travelling to other cities to submit the admission form. Students can also download the pdf version of the government colleges prospectus for free from the online portal. Visit ocas.punjab.gov.pk/ to apply online.