First-ever passport applied through online portal shipped to Pakistani citizen

Web Desk 11:27 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD -  Days after the launching of the online passport renewal facility, the passport department confirmed that it has started shipping passports.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Directorate General Immigration and Passports confirmed that the first-ever passport which was applied for online was printed and shipped.

The department announced a few days ago that all inland and overseas Pakistan were now able to apply for the renewal of machine-readable passports through an e-Services portal.

For availing of the facility, applicants are required to access the user-friendly e-service portal of the Passport department to apply for the renewal.

Which Documents Are Required for Renewal

For the online renewal of the passport, applicants are required to gather the following mandatory documents:

  • A clear and valid digital photograph with a maximum size of 5MB
  • A valid National Identity Card (NIC) issued by NADRA
  • A photo of the applicant’s old passport
  • Applicants can use their credit or debit cards to pay fees for the renewal

It bears mentioning that the Directorate General Immigration and Passports has been introducing multiple reforms to facilitate the citizens who have to toil hard to get their passports. 

The launching of the online facility relieved thousands of passport applicants who were demanding the department to launch an online facility in this regard so that the practice of in-person application could be discouraged and transparency could be ensured.

