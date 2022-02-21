What is the price of crimson dress Maryam Nawaz wore at MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding?
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's standout fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts. The 48-year-old who is always dressed to perfection has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements.
Recently, Maryam attended the wedding of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq and looked breathtaking in her minimal yet gorgeous crimson outfit.
Stealing the limelight with her on-point sartorial elegance, Maryam chose a monochrome red dress from the brand Agha Noor. She paired it with her favourite matching Manolo Blahniks.
Furthermore, she opted for her signature bun and paired her look with a berry pout and heirloom jewels.
Her Agha Noor's Crimson Red gown is currently available on the website and is being sold for Rs22,000. On the other hand, her shoes were Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu 50 which retail at $975.
