Sindh CM decides to launch targeted operation against street criminals

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has decided to launch a targeted operation to curb street crime across the southeastern province, saying Rangers and police are free to go to any length to end the menace.

The chief minister announced it during an emergency meeting held to review law and order situation in Karachi days after senior television journalist Ather Mateen was killed in a robbery bid in the port city.

Saying station head officers (SHOs) of every police station are aware of criminals in their areas, the chief minister said: “SHOs who fail to control crimes should be fired from job”.

When the meeting was briefed that 12 people were killed and 58 others injured since February 1, 2022, to which, the chief minister commented that such situation could not be tolerated.

Shah said that he will make surprise visits to different areas, adding that police and rangers have failed to control crimes.

He directed police to launch targeted operation against street criminals with the assistance of rangers in the city, adding: “I need results whatever the strategy is chalked out by security officials”.