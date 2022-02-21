Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif once against flaunted his singing skills at a party meeting, garnering praises from the participants.

In the viral clip doing rounds on the internet, Hamza Shahbaz was spotted singing Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song “Wo muqaddar kaa sikandar jaaneman kahalaaegaa” and it is winning the hearts social media users.

حمزا شهباز شريف ته

پي کان به ٻه هٿ اڳتي

مقدر کا سڪندر آف اميتا بچن

Zindagi too Befa hee ekk

din tukhrai gee

Moot Mehbooba hee apni

sath lee kaar Jagigee#HamzaShahbaz pic.twitter.com/OwxzJrpdj0 — sattar zangejo (@ZangejoSattar) February 21, 2022

Earlier, the son of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif receiving praise for crooning evergreen songs at a wedding event of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz.