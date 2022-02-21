Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills (VIDEO)

07:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif once against flaunted his singing skills at a party meeting, garnering praises from the participants.

In the viral clip doing rounds on the internet, Hamza Shahbaz was spotted singing Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song “Wo muqaddar kaa sikandar jaaneman kahalaaegaa” and it is winning the hearts social media users.

Earlier, the son of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif receiving praise for crooning evergreen songs at a wedding event of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz.

After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shehbaz’s singing ... 02:38 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is the latest member of the Pakistan Muslim League ...

More From This Category
Top Australian general calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem ...
07:45 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Sindh CM decides to launch targeted operation ...
06:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat ...
02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan ...
01:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's ambassador for population demands ...
01:11 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
PM Imran’s aide on commerce calls for resuming ...
12:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus
03:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr