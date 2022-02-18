Private TV channel’s producer gunned down in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – A senior producer of a private TV channel was shot dead in an armed attack on his car in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday.
The police said Samaa TV producer Athar Mateen was gunned down in North Nazimabad while he was on his way back home after dropping his children to the school.
The attackers signalled Mateen, who was driving a car to stop, but he shoved the car into the motorcycle. At this, one of the motorcyclists, who fell on the ground, opened fire at Mateen’s car.
The assailant fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury which killed him on the spot, the police said.
Police suspect the incident to be of resistance during a robbery. However, a final statement will be given after an investigation.
Mateen was the brother of renowned anchorperson Tariq Mateen.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed grief over Mateen’s death and sought a report from the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of police.
In a statement on Twitter, Rasheed strongly condemned Mateen’s death, saying murder of a senior journalist at the hands of robbers is a gruesome incident.
سماء کےسینیر پروڈیوسراطہر متین کی ہلاکت پراظہار افسوس— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 18, 2022
ڈاکوؤں کی فائرنگ سے سینئرصحافی کی ہلاکت کی پرزور مذمت کرتا ہوں
چیف سیکرٹری اور آئی جی سندھ سے واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب کی ہے۔
سینئر صحافی کا ڈاکوؤں کے ہاتھوں قتل ایک بہیمانہ واقعہ ہے۔ واقعے کی پرزور مذمت کرتا ہوں@SAMAATV
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Quetta Gladiators face Multan Sultans today – Check live ...01:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Private TV channel’s producer gunned down in Karachi12:36 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Another defeat to Opposition as Senate passes Ogra bills12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam ahead of historic Australia series11:30 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor expressed love for her husband from ‘Lahore’06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Best friends Reema Khan and Imran Abbas flaunt their singing skills05:25 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022