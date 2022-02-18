Private TV channel’s producer gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI – A senior producer of a private TV channel was shot dead in an armed attack on his car in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday.

The police said Samaa TV producer Athar Mateen was gunned down in North Nazimabad while he was on his way back home after dropping his children to the school.

The attackers signalled Mateen, who was driving a car to stop, but he shoved the car into the motorcycle. At this, one of the motorcyclists, who fell on the ground, opened fire at Mateen’s car.

The assailant fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury which killed him on the spot, the police said.

Police suspect the incident to be of resistance during a robbery. However, a final statement will be given after an investigation.

Mateen was the brother of renowned anchorperson Tariq Mateen.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed grief over Mateen’s death and sought a report from the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of police.

In a statement on Twitter, Rasheed strongly condemned Mateen’s death, saying murder of a senior journalist at the hands of robbers is a gruesome incident.