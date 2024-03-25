President, PM extend Holi greetings to Hindu community

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their warm greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of the Holi festival.

President Zardari emphasized that Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil and highlighted that Pakistan's Constitution guarantees religious freedom.

He praised Pakistan as a diverse nation embracing people of all faiths and acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Hindu community to the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, expressed pride in Pakistan's rich diversity, including its multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, and multi-religious fabric. He encouraged celebrating differences as strengths and urged unity in commemorating the occasion of Holi.