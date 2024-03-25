UN chief finds inspiration in fasting during Ramadan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, joined them in observing fasting and made a solemn appeal for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid in Gaza via the Rafah Border Crossing.

Speaking to the press at the border between Egypt and Gaza, Guterres emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, where homes lie destroyed, families suffer losses, and hunger plagues the population.

Guterres is known for his profound respect for Muslim customs, having shared his fasting experiences during last year's Ramadan. He spoke about the transformative effect it had on his understanding of Islam and his commitment to humanitarian solidarity.

During his previous visits to refugee camps, where he fasted alongside displaced individuals, Guterres described Ramadan as an eye-opening experience that revealed the true essence of Islam.

He highlighted the importance of his annual tradition of visiting a Muslim-majority country during Ramadan in an interview with UN News's Arabic service.

Fasting in solidarity with Palestinians, Guterres expressed concern about their struggle to find sustenance to break their fast during Ramadan amidst ongoing Israeli attacks and obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery.

In a heartfelt gesture of support, Guterres assured Gazans, saying, "You are not alone," acknowledging the global outrage felt by people witnessing the daily suffering endured by Gaza's residents.