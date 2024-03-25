UN chief finds inspiration in fasting during Ramadan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, joined them in observing fasting and made a solemn appeal for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid in Gaza via the Rafah Border Crossing.
Speaking to the press at the border between Egypt and Gaza, Guterres emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, where homes lie destroyed, families suffer losses, and hunger plagues the population.
Guterres is known for his profound respect for Muslim customs, having shared his fasting experiences during last year's Ramadan. He spoke about the transformative effect it had on his understanding of Islam and his commitment to humanitarian solidarity.
During his previous visits to refugee camps, where he fasted alongside displaced individuals, Guterres described Ramadan as an eye-opening experience that revealed the true essence of Islam.
He highlighted the importance of his annual tradition of visiting a Muslim-majority country during Ramadan in an interview with UN News's Arabic service.
Fasting in solidarity with Palestinians, Guterres expressed concern about their struggle to find sustenance to break their fast during Ramadan amidst ongoing Israeli attacks and obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery.
In a heartfelt gesture of support, Guterres assured Gazans, saying, "You are not alone," acknowledging the global outrage felt by people witnessing the daily suffering endured by Gaza's residents.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
