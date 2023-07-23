Karachi Weather Update – 23 July 2023

KARACHI – Several areas of Karachi will receive intermittent showers on Sunday under the new weather system that entered the country last week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall in port city with thunderstorms on Sunday. The weather advisory said mainly cloudy weather will prevail in the metropolis with chances of thunderstorms and rain with few heavy falls expected.

The new rain spell is expected to be continued for the next three days, whereas the temperature in the country’s largest city is likely to hover between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Under the new weather system, eastern parts of Sindh including TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts will face rains till July 26.

Met Office also predicted that water logging or localized urban flooding will lash Karachi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts.