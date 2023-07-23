Search

Pakistan

Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Karachi

Web Desk 02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2023
Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Mobile phone services remained partially disrupted in different parts of Karachi amid strict security arrangements to safeguard Muharram processions in the port city. 

The mobile phone services remained suspended in Steel Town, Gulshan e Hadid, Jafar Tayar Society, Zakariya Goth, and other localities. 

The provincial government has not shared any update on the suspension of mobile phone services due to security reasons.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has shared an update, confirming the suspension of mobile phone services in the region. The telecom authority further mentioned that the suspension of mobile phone services will remain suspended in sensitive areas till Ashura.

Earlier, Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10. The government has taken certain steps under Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain peace in Muharram.

Loudspeaker "misuse" has been prohibited, and individuals have been cautioned against putting up offensive posters, banners, distributing flyers, and wall chalking.

Additionally, the home department outlawed watching cable television and using VCRs in hotels and public spaces. No one should be on the roofs of houses, buildings, or other structures when a mourning procession passes through that location.

No more than five persons can congregate at once, unless they're participating in Muharram processions, majlis, or tazia.

In order to maintain security throughout the holy month of Muharram, the federal government has also authorised the deployment of military troops around the country.

Ashura 2023: Public holidays announced for Muharram 9, 10

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Karachi weather update

12:04 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Baby monkey escapes from court in Karachi

04:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis

09:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Sindh governor announces Roti at Rs2 for Karachi's inflation-hit people 

11:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Karachi weather update

05:14 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

In major privacy win, LHC declares retrieving phone data without consent of accused ‘illegal’

02:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Storm on Twitter after heavy rains cause giant potholes on Lahore’s ...

03:28 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 23, 2023

09:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 323 326
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: