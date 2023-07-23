Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Karachi

KARACHI – Mobile phone services remained partially disrupted in different parts of Karachi amid strict security arrangements to safeguard Muharram processions in the port city.

The mobile phone services remained suspended in Steel Town, Gulshan e Hadid, Jafar Tayar Society, Zakariya Goth, and other localities.

The provincial government has not shared any update on the suspension of mobile phone services due to security reasons.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has shared an update, confirming the suspension of mobile phone services in the region. The telecom authority further mentioned that the suspension of mobile phone services will remain suspended in sensitive areas till Ashura.

Earlier, Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10. The government has taken certain steps under Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain peace in Muharram.

Loudspeaker "misuse" has been prohibited, and individuals have been cautioned against putting up offensive posters, banners, distributing flyers, and wall chalking.

Additionally, the home department outlawed watching cable television and using VCRs in hotels and public spaces. No one should be on the roofs of houses, buildings, or other structures when a mourning procession passes through that location.

No more than five persons can congregate at once, unless they're participating in Muharram processions, majlis, or tazia.

In order to maintain security throughout the holy month of Muharram, the federal government has also authorised the deployment of military troops around the country.