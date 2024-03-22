Supreme Court sets aside removal of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday declared the removal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as "illegal," directing that he should now be regarded as a retired judge.

This decision was made by a five-member bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, as stated in a 23-page judgment.

Alongside the Chief Justice, the bench included Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

The verdict highlighted that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had initiated proceedings against Justice Siddiqui based on the premise that the veracity of the allegations made by the former judge was "irrelevant."

More to follow….