Saudi Arabia visa protector fee in Pakistan [March 2024 update]

LAHORE – Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, a government department, provides protection facilities to Pakistani citizens intending to go to Saudi Arabia for employment.

All Pakistanis who are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for work are legally bound to get their visas protected from the relevant department.

The visa protector offers several benefits to the visa holders, including legal protection, Rs1 million life insurance and assistance from the Pakistani embassies in the host country.

Legal assistance can be sought from Community Welfare Attache at Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia. It also provides life insurance up to Rs1 million.

Saudi Arabia Work Visa Protector Fee Update

Each intending emigrant is required to deposit an amount of Rs2,500 as insurance premium to cover life risk for a sum of Rs1,000,000. Insurance policy is valid for 5 years.

Further more, each applicant pays Rs2,000 in wake of OPF welfare fund Rs2,500 as registration fee and Rs200 as OEC fee.

Steps-by-Step Process for Visa Protector

First Step: Intending Emigrant submits following documents for registration to the concerned section for processing / verification in case of Direct Employment.

Online Registration Request for Direct Emigrants (click to view)

Visa (as per procedure in the host country)

Valid Passport

Valid Computerized national Identity Card (photocopy is also acceptable)

Employment contract or agreement duly signed by the employer or an undertaking as approved by the Director General, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment

Receipt of Registration Fee

Receipt of Welfare Fund

Emigration Promotion Fee

Certificate of insurance from State Life Insurance Corporation (original and a duplicate copy)

Copy of NOC in case of ex-service men/government servants! nurses (from relevant federal! provincial health authorities)

Police Character Verification Certificate in respect of the intending emigrant from concerned DPO Political Agent (for specified countries only)

Medical Fitness Report (from approved medical centers of specified countries).

Second step: After documents verification the Intending Emigrant is guided to the Briefing Hall for orientation/ briefing. At the same time: the record is registered, a registration number is alloted, Protector Sticker is pasted on passport and complete case is forwarded to the Protector of Emigrant.

Third Step: Protector of Emigrant officer signs (embossed) on passport and forwards the passport for delivery.