Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB chairman

Web Desk
02:10 PM | 22 Mar, 2024
Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB chairman

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that players showcasing outstanding performances during the Pakistan Super League season 9 would be included in the upcoming fitness and training camp.

A meeting held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Naqvi, deliberated over the selection of Pakistani cricket players ahead of the New Zealand tour. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the director of international cricket, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The New Zealand team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series commencing on April 18, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in June.

Naqvi emphasized selecting players based on merit and performance, urging that even his own recommendations should not influence the selection process for the camp.

“It’s crucial to pick players solely on merit and performance, as they possess the capability to deliver commendable results,” stated Naqvi during the meeting, which focused on selecting players for the training camp.

The chief selector presented a report highlighting the exceptional performances of bowlers and batters throughout the recently concluded season of the league.

Following Islamabad United’s victory in the PSL season, various players were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

02:10 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB ...

11:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Who is the 'real' president of Pakistan Hockey Federation – Tariq ...

10:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation 

09:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

07:04 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Jordan beat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

02:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international ...

Sports

10:15 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistan former Test captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

10:50 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

PM announces Rs2.5 million cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad ...

09:38 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB chairman

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 March 2024

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

USD to PKR

Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: