Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB chairman

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that players showcasing outstanding performances during the Pakistan Super League season 9 would be included in the upcoming fitness and training camp.
A meeting held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Naqvi, deliberated over the selection of Pakistani cricket players ahead of the New Zealand tour. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the director of international cricket, and other officials were present during the meeting.
The New Zealand team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series commencing on April 18, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in June.
Naqvi emphasized selecting players based on merit and performance, urging that even his own recommendations should not influence the selection process for the camp.
“It’s crucial to pick players solely on merit and performance, as they possess the capability to deliver commendable results,” stated Naqvi during the meeting, which focused on selecting players for the training camp.
The chief selector presented a report highlighting the exceptional performances of bowlers and batters throughout the recently concluded season of the league.
Following Islamabad United’s victory in the PSL season, various players were recognized for their outstanding contributions.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.