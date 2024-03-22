Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB chairman

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that players showcasing outstanding performances during the Pakistan Super League season 9 would be included in the upcoming fitness and training camp.

A meeting held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, chaired by Naqvi, deliberated over the selection of Pakistani cricket players ahead of the New Zealand tour. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the director of international cricket, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The New Zealand team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series commencing on April 18, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in June.

Naqvi emphasized selecting players based on merit and performance, urging that even his own recommendations should not influence the selection process for the camp.

“It’s crucial to pick players solely on merit and performance, as they possess the capability to deliver commendable results,” stated Naqvi during the meeting, which focused on selecting players for the training camp.

The chief selector presented a report highlighting the exceptional performances of bowlers and batters throughout the recently concluded season of the league.

Following Islamabad United’s victory in the PSL season, various players were recognized for their outstanding contributions.