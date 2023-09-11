FC official martyred, eight others injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR – A Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was martyred while eight others, including two civilians, were injured in a blast near Prime Hospital Complex on Peshawar’s Warsak Road on Monday.

Police said the argeted blast occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle on Warsak Road in the provincial capital.

Local cops told media that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in close proximity to a vehicle belonging to the Frontier Corps (FC), resulting in killing of FC official and injuring 8 others including two civilians.

The Bomb Disposal Unit and law enforcement agencies personnel rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

The incident comes a day after caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti downplayed the increase in militancy in the country, saying there was no need for alarm.

His statement came amid reports of almost daily skirmishes between the security forces and terrorists – the most recent being the infiltration attempt in Chitral in which over a dozen attackers were killed while several troops embraced martyrdom.

Last week, a convoy of security forces narrowly escaped a suicide attack on Miramshah road in Bannu.