Pakistan boxer Shahir Afridi becomes Asian champion after beating Indian rival

BANGKOK – Pakistani boxer Shahir Afridi Khawar knocked out Indian rival Ronit Solanki to win The Fighter Next Generations 6 in Thailand.

With his impeccable fighting skills, he managed to knock out the rival in the third round, becoming the Asian champion in the professional middle weight category.

Afridi was competing in the 74-kilogramme category.

Earlier this year in March, Pakistani boxer Agha Kaleem won the Light Fly Weight event at the World Muaythai Boxing Championship in the Bangkok city of Thailand.

The 23 years old boxer from Karachi was competing in the Senior Amateur 51-kilogram category. He said on Friday that his participation represented not only Pakistan but also Palestine.

The World Muaythai Championships are an annual competition of Muaythai, or Thai boxing, organized by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations. Alongside the World Games, it is the highest level of world competition for Muaythai.