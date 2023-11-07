Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 kicks off

LAHORE – The Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, kicked off with a thrilling start as FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints clinched victories at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

This event, organized in collaboration with JS Bank, attracted a substantial crowd of enthusiastic spectators and families. In the first match of the opening day, FG/Din Polo outshone Rijas Polo with a final score of 8-3½. Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge with four remarkable goals, supported by two goals from Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and one goal each from Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Farhad Shaikh. Isaac Hagedoorn, Faisal Shahzad, and Ahmad Bilal Riaz each contributed one goal for Rijas Polo.

In the second match, Diamond Paints showcased their prowess by defeating Master Paints/Newage Cables with a commanding score of 10-2½. The star-studded Diamond Paints team saw Saqib Khan Khakwani scoring four goals, Raja Temur Nadeem contributing three goals, Bilal Noon netting two, and Mir Huzaifa converting one.

Farooq Amin Sufi managed two goals for Master Paints/Newage Cables, who had a half goal handicap advantage. The excitement continues today (Wednesday) with two more highly-anticipated matches to be played at the Jinnah Polo Fields.