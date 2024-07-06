New wheat and flour prices notified in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday announced the new prices of wheat and flour in the province.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the price of a 20kg flour bag in Lahore and Rawalpindi has been set at Rs1,840. However, the wheat price in Lahore has been set at Rs3,000 per 40kg and in Rawalpindi at Rs3,050 per 40kg.
In Attock and Jhelum, the price of a 20kg flour bag has been set at Rs1,820, while a 20kg flour bag in Chakwal, Kasur and Sheikhupura will be sold at Rs1,780. In other cities/districts of the province, a 20kg flour bag will be sold between Rs1,600 and Rs1,680.
According to the notification, the new wheat price in Mandi Baha-ud-Din, Wazirabad, Hafizabad and Multan will be Rs2,900 per 40kg. In Rahim Yar Khan, Khushab and Chiniot, new wheat price will be Rs2,850 per 40kg.
In Sargodha, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh, the wheat price will be Rs2,850 per 40kg. In Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Bhakkar, the new wheat price has been set at Rs2,800 per 40kg.
The notification says that fortified flour too will be sold at the same rate and anyone found overcharging people will be treated under the criminal law.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
